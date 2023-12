US renewables player energyRe announced Monday that it raised $1.2bn in capital from Danish investors including Glentra Capital, Novo Holdings, and pension fund PKA to advance its varied projects across the clean energy spectrum.

EnergyRe’s portfolio of renewable assets span seventeen states, including more than 500 miles (804km) of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission, 10.5GW of solar, wind, and storage, and more than 155MW of distributed generation.