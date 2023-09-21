Cable damage is the biggest single cause of offshore wind claims and vessel collisions with projects are on the rise, said insurance giant Allianz as it gave a rundown of the biggest risks facing the sector.

Cables – export, inter-array and onshore – accounted for 53% of claims by value in its German and Central Eastern European market in the six years to 2020, said Allianz Commercial, which insures some of the world’s biggest projects.

Turbine failure was the number two source of claims at 20% of value.