South Korean wind tower company CS Wind has reached a deal to buy 100% in Danish offshore wind power infrastructure company Bladt Industries from private equity firm Nordic Capital.

Bladt, which produces monopiles, jacket foundations, transition pieces and offshore substations, recently had been awarded several major European offshore wind orders, such as for the transition pieces for Vattenfall’s Vesterhav Syd and Vesterhav Nord nearshore wind projects, which combined have a capacity of 350MW.

“As demand for offshore wind power is expected to grow explosively over the next 10 years or more, this acquisition will be a historic turning point for CS Wind to expand its scope from wind tower business to offshore wind power substructure business in all directions,” a CS Wind official said.