Canada’s goal to become a major exporter of green fuels advanced with approval of land grants for the Project Nujio’qonik hub in the maritime province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

World Energy GH2 announced that its application for ‘Crown lands’ – land or water owned by the province – to build a 1GW onshore wind farm was approved, marking a milestone for the renewables-to-ammonia export play.

Sean Leet, CEO of Boston-based World Energy GH2, said the approval lays “the groundwork for launching a new clean energy industry in Newfoundland and Labrador.”