The US offshore wind industry is facing a crisis of confidence as bad news mounting in its Atlantic coastal heartland spilled over into the lacklustre performance of the Gulf of Mexico auction in August.

The US’ first offshore wind lease auction in the nation’s third coast, the Gulf of Mexico (GoM), wasn’t expected to generate as much interest as auctions last year in the New York Bight and the Carolina Long Bay, most analysts agreed.

Yet the auction held 29 August underperformed even those expectations, attracting a total of three bids, all for the same Lake Charles lease off the coast of Louisiana, with two leases off Galveston, Texas, completely ignored.