A court-ordered delay of the latest offshore oil & gas leasing round in the Gulf of Mexico extends the window for offshore wind tenders until yearend, potentially enabling the main federal regulatory agency to hold seven such auctions by 2025.

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) delayed oil & gas lease sale 261 – the last in its five-year schedule – that was to be held Wednesday until 8 November by order of the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.