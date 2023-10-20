A British judge gave celebrity-backed campaigners the all-clear to continue their long legal battle against the onshore power infrastructure for one of the world’s largest offshore wind hubs, potentially casting a new shadow over the UK’s 2030 ambitions for wind at sea.

Suffolk Energy Action Solutions (SEAS) said it was on Thursday granted permission to appeal against an earlier decision by the High Court in London that rejected its calls for a judicial review into UK government consent for substations being built as part of Iberdrola’s offshore wind mega-project off eastern England.