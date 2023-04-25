Corio Generation and local developer Å Energi have teamed up for a bid to build a floating wind farm at the Utsira North area in Norway’s first offshore wind tender, with their ‘Nordvegen Vind’ joint-venture.

The Norwegian government recently has opened to licensing applications, with 1.5GW available in a first round of development.

“Norway has the ambition to become one of the first countries in Europe to develop grid-scale floating windfarms,” said Corio Generation CEO Jonathan Cole.

“We share this deep desire and believe Norway can show the way forward for floating wind, capturing the full potential of this phenomenal technology.

“Our Norvegen Vind team brings together Corio’s offshore wind experience, industrial capability and access to capital with Å Energi’s impressive regional presence and energy market expertise.”

Norway in March unveiled tenders for 3GW of fixed-bottom and floating wind projects, with upcoming auctions for Sørlige Nordsjø 2 (Southern North Sea 2) to be awarded into two 1.5GW phases and a further 1.5GW to be tendered on the deepwater Utsira Nord acreage via three up-to-500MW floating projects.

Corio and Å Energi are already partners in a separate consortium, Brigg Vind, which is targeting the Southern North Sea 2 zone in Norway’s North Sea that is also slated to be allocated this year.

"Nordvegen Vind will, through Utsira Nord, contribute to developing a world-class floating offshore wind industry,” Å Energi CEO Steffen Syvertsen said.

“In addition to contributing to increased renewable power production, offshore wind is a great opportunity for Norway to create new jobs, increase activity in the supply industry, new export opportunities, industrial development and local spin-offs.

“Utsira Nord will help set the standard for floating offshore wind in Norway and the development of the Norwegian offshore wind industry.”

By 2050, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has estimated that floating windfarms could cover around 5% to 15% of global offshore wind installed capacity.

While Corio through its joint ventures with Å Energi is trying to get a foothold in Norway, Corio Energy’s owner, Macquarie Asset Management, said it has reached a deal to sell stakes in UK eight offshore wind farms to infrastructure manager and investor, Equitix, for an undisclosed amount.

The agreement will see Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5’s 50% stake in ‘Offshore Wind Company’ sold to funds managed by the UK-headquartered investment manager.

The company holds various direct and indirect stakes in a 2.4GW portfolio – direct stakes in the 400MW Rampion, 353MW Galloper, and 210MW Westermost Rough offshore wind farms, and indirect stakes in the 576MW Gwynt y Mor, 317MW Sheringham Shoal, 270MW Lincs, 196MW Lynn and Inner Dowsing, and 90MW Rhyl Flats offshore wind farms via a limited partnership share in Macquarie Green Investment Group's Renewable Energy Fund 1.