Corio Generation and local utility Rise Light & Power will jointly pay $420m for stakes in the 3GW Attentive Energy offshore wind project off the coast of New York and New Jersey, TotalEnergies said.

Rise will also contribute its assets and interconnection capabilities in New York City to the project, the French oil giant said, when giving more detail about the joint push into US offshore wind, which offshore wind developer Corio had made public earlier this month.