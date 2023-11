Offshore wind developer Corio Generation and UK oil supermajor BP have submitted investment plans for new wind farm projects in South Korea totaling $1.16bn.

The partnership was announced by South Korea’s trade, industry and energy ministry during a state visit to the UK by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to Reuters.



On Tuesday, the two countries had announced South Korean business plan to invest the equivalent of $26bn in British renewable energy and infrastructure projects.