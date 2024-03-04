Azerbaijan – the host country of the COP29 conference – as part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has pledged to cooperate with WindEurope in a series of areas including the sourcing of wind energy components from Europe and the use of qualitative, or non-price criteria in Caspian Sea and onshore wind tenders which could also favour European turbines.

The agreement was closed against the background of an increased push by Chinese manufacturers into the nearby Central Asian wind power market, and even into some smaller European markets.