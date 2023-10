COP 28 host the United Arab Emirates (UAE) cut the ribbon on its large-scale wind power debut weeks before the UN climate summit opens its doors, with projects developed by local renewables powerhouse Masdar and equipped by Chinese giant Goldwind.

The 104MW, four-site UAE Wind Program was inaugurated today (Thursday) by VIPs including UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, marking a steep growth from the single turbine on Sir Bani Yas Island that has been in place since 2008.