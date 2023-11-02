Connecticut announced a request for proposals (RfP) for up to 2GW of offshore wind capacity and other renewable energy sources towards a 100% clean energy grid by 2040 and state-wide emissions cuts 80% below 2001 levels by 2050.

“Grid-scale clean energy projects are critical investments to diversify our grid, which will help protect Connecticut residents and businesses from price spikes linked to global fossil fuel markets and geopolitical events, while making our energy supply more reliable and our air safer to breathe,” said Katie Dykes, commissioner of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).