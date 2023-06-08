After decades of starts and stops and two operating pilot projects, commercial offshore wind installation began this week with the driving of the first foundations for Vineyard Wind 1.

The 800MW project off the coast of Northeast state of Massachusetts owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Iberdrola-controlled Avangrid has been under development for around a decade and is the first to be fully approved by state and federal regulators.

“We can finally say it – as of today, there is ‘steel in the water,’” said Vineyard Wind CEO Klaus Moeller.