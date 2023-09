Developer Suomen Hyötytuuli is planning to use gravity-based foundations at the 600MW extension of Finland’s currently only offshore wind farm, the 42MW Tahkoluoto near-shore array, close to the city of Pori in the Bay of Bothnia.

The extension project is planned in 25 to 40 metres of water depth further offshore, and foundations will be designed to withstand loads of 15MW-plus wind turbines as well as harsh icy conditions in this part of the Baltic Sea that lies close to the Arctic Circle.