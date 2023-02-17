Norway’s Fred Olsen 1848 has hired Danish engineers Ramboll to fast-track the design of its next-generation Brunel floating wind concept, with an eye on tailoring the steel semisubmersible for first projects from next year.

Under the deal with the Oslo-based ‘innovation company’, Ramboll will serve as an independent consultant engineer, preparing preliminary input data for the final design, “which will speed the process for site-specific certification and implementation” when the concept moves into project-specific work.

“The floating wind industry is evolving at a high pace, and to realise its potential strong collaborations between industry players is a necessity,” said Esben Strandgaard Kyndesen, Fred Olsen’s chief commercial officer.