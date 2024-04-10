Disagreements within Germany’s three-way coalition of Chancellor Olaf Scholz about a package to boost solar power paradoxically is blocking the passage of regulation aimed at speeding up the wind energy expansion on land, the Federal Association of the Energy and Water Industry (BDEW) said.

As part of the updated European Energy Directive (RED III), EU member states have until 21 May 2024 to convert existing wind energy areas into so-called wind acceleration areas, a measure intended to provide more acreage for onshore wind to reach ambitious renewables targets.