China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has commissioned China’s first deepwater floating wind farm, located in the Beibu Gulf of the South China Sea.

CNOOC said that the Haiyou Guanlan project was connected to the grid last weekend, providing electricity to offshore oil and gas production facilities in the area.

Located 136km from Wenchang in Hainan province, the floater with its 7.25MW Mingyang turbine, is 200 metres high with a total draft of 11,000 tonnes.

The facility is moored by nine anchor chains and fixed in water depths of 120 metres, and connected to the grid of the Wenchang oil complex through a five kilometre dynamic cable.