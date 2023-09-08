While the 2015 Paris Agreement has inspired widespread action to reduce emissions and accelerate the transition to clean energy, investment levels need to rise three-to-six times current levels to stave off the worst impacts of global climate change, according to a United Nations (UN) report released Friday.

As the UN's first “global stocktake”, the report aims to assess the world’s progress towards meeting emissions goals set in the 2015 climate agreement to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels while inspiring greater ambition and implementation.