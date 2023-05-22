US first quarter clean power installations plunged 36% to 4.08GW from a year ago, as projects with three times that capacity across battery storage, onshore wind, and utility solar experienced delays, according to latest numbers from the American Clean Power Association (ACP).

The industry installed 461MW/1.08GWh of battery storage, off 32% from first quarter 2022. New onshore wind totaled 1.4GW, down 50%, while utility-scale installations were 2.2GW, off 23%.

ACP, a national trade group based in Washington, DC, said regulatory challenges were a major cause of project delays, especially in the solar sector.