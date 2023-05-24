Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is expanding into wind on land in the Nordic countries, with plans to develop more than 1.8GW in Finland.

The Danish financier on behalf of its Flagship Funds announced a framework deal with local developer Myrsky Energia, which is said will help the country reach its ambitious 2035 carbon neutrality target.

“We believe Finland has excellent conditions for large scale onshore wind projects and a significant ambition to decarbonise by 2035 and achieve energy security,” CIP partner Nishant Agarwal said.