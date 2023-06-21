Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has committed to spend $350m on its South Korean offshore wind projects to help the East Asian country in its ambitious plan to install 14.3GW of wind at sea by 2030, from a mere 0.1GW now.

Managing partner Jacob Baruel Poulsen in the presence of President Yoon Suk-Yeol signed a so-called Investment Notification Form committing the company to the investments by CIP’s flagship funds.

CIP since 2019 has been developing projects in Jeonnam province and secured electricity business licenses for them, including om Shinan County, Yeonggwang County and the Ulsan region off south-eastern Korea.