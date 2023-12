Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai has launched a new $3bn fund to deliver renewable energy projects in high-growth middle-income countries reflecting over $10bn in capital investment.

The sum is slated to enable more than 10GW of offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, energy storage and power-to-x projects in highly selected markets across Asia, Latin America Europe and the Middle East (EMEA).