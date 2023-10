New York announced over 4GW of offshore wind capacity awards Tuesday for a trio of developers in its highly anticipated round 3, setting a US record for single-state procurement even as current projects waver amid economic headwinds.

New York State Research and Development Authority (Nyserda), the agency overseeing the offshore wind rollout, awarded 1.4GW to Attentive Energy, a joint venture (JV) among Corio Generation, Rise Light & Power, and TotalEnergies.