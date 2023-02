Copenhagen infrastructure partners (CIP), developer Parkwind and local offshore industry provider NorSea have forged a partnership to pursue floating offshore wind projects in Norway.

CIP has also teamed up with Norwegian pension fund KLP as a strategic co-investor in the venture, in a bid to underpin a wider societal contribution.

The companies aim to take part in the build-up of the Nordic country’s offshore wind sector, with its target to install 30GW by 2040 – and at first eye the 1.5GW