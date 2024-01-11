Dedicated green fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has fired the starting gun on the 300MW Hatalageri onshore wind project in India, the first project under CIP’s partnership with Viviid Renewables to reach final investment decision.

The new investment, channelled through one of CIP's Growth Market (GMF) funds, has targeted a project in the Indian state of Kanataka where CIP described "favourable wind conditions, good site accessibility, and a nearby existing grid connection location".