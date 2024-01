Danish renewables financier Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and Lithuanian developer Ignitis Renewables have won a second gigascale offshore wind tender in Estonia.

The partners with a €1.16m ($1.26m) bid won the right to build the 1 to 1.5GW Liivi 1 wind farm in a maritime area in the Gulf of Riga northwest of Ruhnu island near Estonia’s Baltic Sea coast covering 193 square kilometres.