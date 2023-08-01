Denmark's Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has teamed up with Lithuanian state utility Ignitis to prepare bids for future offshore wind tenders in Estonia and Latvia.

The new partners announced today that they will work together exclusively on offshore wind opportunities in both countries.

They said the partnership will leverage Ignitis Group’s “leading market position” in the Baltic region and CIP’s “global offshore wind expertise”.

Estonia and Latvia are both striving to install offshore wind capacity as they wean themselves off Russian energy in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.