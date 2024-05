China’s wind turbine giants are now enjoying historic dominance over their Western rivals, pushing Siemens Gamesa and GE out of top spots for market share globally, according to new Wood Mackenzie analysis.

Chinese OEMs now account for four of the top five turbine makers globally, in what energy consultancy WoodMac describes as “a first for the sector.”

Goldwind defended its position as the leading turbine supplier globally, with 16.3GW