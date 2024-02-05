China's Envision Energy has broken into a new market with an order to supply a mix of 6.5MW and 8MW wind turbines two Alternergy wind farms in the Philippines

The contract requires delivery of 162 turbines for deployment on the onshore Alabat and Tanay wind farm projects, according to a joint statement by the two companies.

Envision's first ever contract to supply turbines into the Philippines encompasses design, engineering, manufacturing, as well as delivery of the machines, as well as comprehensive 10-year service and maintenance commitment, the pair stated.