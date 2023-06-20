Envision Energy notched up another huge win outside its Chinese home market as it announced a 1GW turbine supply deal for ACWA Power’s Bash and Dzhankeldy wind projects in Uzbekistan.

Envision will deliver its EN171-6.5 turbines to the projects underway by the Saudi Arabia-based utility in the Central Asian nation

Envision is currently on a roll outside China, with major deals announced in the last few months in Egypt, India and Saudi Arabia itself, where the group was picked to supply almost 1.7GW to the Neom hydrogen mega-plant.

Envision was the world’s fourth-largest supplier of turbines in 2022 with 8.3GW installed, according to BloombergNEF rankings.

The company under CEO Zhang Lei has set out its stall as a high-tech multi-technology player in the energy transition, with products that go beyond wind to include energy management, storage and other associated fields.

Like other regional markets, Uzbekistan has ambitions to install significant volumes of renewables, with a target to have 5GW of wind in place by 2030.