Sany is launching a 10MW-plus onshore wind turbine platform in Europe that will be among the world's largest seen on land so far and wants to build a factory there, the Chinese manufacturer’s managing director for the region, Haijun Deng, told Recharge as he also revealed a 15MW model is on the cards.

As a first step into the European market, the company plans to install two 10MW turbines in Germany. Deng didn’t disclose the client but said the OEM is closing negotiations to finalise the contract and expects to install the machines in early 2025.