An EU probe into Chinese wind turbine suppliers was slammed as “economic coercion” by a body representing China’s business sector in the bloc.

The China Chamber of Commerce to the EU (CCCEU) claimed the investigation announced yesterday (Tuesday) amounts to “discrimination” against Chinese companies and “endorses protectionism”.

EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said the probe under Brussels’ recently created Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) will look at the supply of Chinese wind turbines for projects in Spain, Greece, France, Romania and Bulgaria.