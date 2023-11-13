Martin Brudermüller, the chairman of German chemicals giant BASF, said Chinese offshore wind turbines are not only cheaper, but also better than machines from European manufacturers.

“The Chinese are technically better than us, and they are also cheaper than us,” he told journalists in Berlin last week, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.

Brudermüller claimed he is in a position to judge as his company isn’t only building wind farms in Europe with European turbines, but also in China with Chinese machines.