A planned manufacturing plant by Chinese wind turbine giant Mingyang is on a shortlist of ‘priority’ projects to support Scotland’s offshore wind growth.

The Mingyang ‘wind turbine OEM facility’ is one of 10 priority plans named by the Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council (SOWEC) to underpin Scotland’s targets for dramatic growth in wind at sea, including via the world-leading 28GW ScotWind leasing process for fixed and floating projects.