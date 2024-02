Five consortia were today (Friday) given the green light to take part in Norway’s first auction for large-scale offshore wind – with no place in the final line-up for China’s Mingyang.

A tie-up between local oil giant Equinor and Germany's RWE was among the groupings to make it through the Norwegian government’s pre-qualification process, while big names such as BP, Statkraft and Shell also appear on the final list (see panel at foot).