One of China’s biggest electrical equipment groups has struck a $650m deal to build a 250MW wind farm and 1GWh battery facility – set to be among Europe’s largest – in Turkey.

The wind farm and battery will be based in the port city of Tekirdağ, which sits on the Sea of Marmara in western Turkey.

Harbin Electric International signed the agreement with a subsidiary of Turkey’s Kontrolmatik at a ceremony in Ankara on Wednesday, which was attended by Turkey’s vice president Cevdet Yılmaz and the Chinese ambassador to the country, Liu Shaobin.