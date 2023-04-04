Sany became the latest Chinese turbine player to target the nation's fast-growing offshore market when it took the wraps off a 9MW machine that's aimed at low-wind opportunities in key regions of China.

The wind OEM arm of Sany – one of the world’s largest construction and mining equipment suppliers – launched the turbine in a move that adds its largest model yet to its current portfolio addressing only onshore, where it last year stood number nine in the world with 4GW of installations, according to latest BloombergNEF rankings.