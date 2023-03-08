China’s wind turbine giants dominated last year as western rivals suffered, according to latest figures from analysts at Wood Mackenzie.

Envision, Mingyang, and Goldwind each pulled in deals totalling more than 17GW in 2022 as total orders hit a record 134.6GW – up 30% year-on-year and representing an annual investment of $74.2bn – including 44GW in the fourth quarter, also a new high, the energy research group said.

The Chinese market accounted for 70% of 2022 order capacity as developers race to comply with directives under the nation’s 14th 5-year plan.