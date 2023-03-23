China’s Goldwind edged out European giant Vestas as world’s top wind turbine supplier last year, according to latest figures from BloombergNEF whose analysts said “alarm bells should be ringing” over slowing total installations.

Goldwind supplied 12.7GW to projects in 2022, 90% of that in its home market, becoming the first Chinese OEM to claim top spot in the BNEF rankings, which are among the most closely studied in the industry.

Denmark-based Vestas came in second, dropping one place with 12.3GW,