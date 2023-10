Envision Energy booked another big deal in India as the Chinese wind turbine manufacturer added to its growing order pile there.

Envision will deliver 198 of its EN 156-3.3 MW turbines to JSW Energy for deployment of 653MW in Karnataka and Maharashtra, the company said.

The Chinese company started its winning streak in earnest in India in 2022 with a multi-gigawatt order that prompted it to expand its existing production facilities there and open a new blade plant.