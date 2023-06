Envision Energy will supply almost 1.7GW of turbines to the Neom hydrogen mega-plant in Saudi Arabia, in a coup for the Chinese wind sector at one of the world’s highest-profile green energy projects.

Envision will deliver its 6.5MW machines to the Neom Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC)’s plant at Oxagon in the Middle East kingdom, which will link 4GW of wind, solar and batteries to produce up to 600 tonnes a day of green ammonia using more than 2GW of hydrogen electrolysis.