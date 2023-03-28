Turbine maker Mingyang Smart Energy said one of its machines is now installed on what’s billed as China’s first deepwater floating wind platform and on its way to supply green power to offshore oil and gas production by fossil giant CNOOC.

The platform, called Guanlan, and its 7.25MW typhoon-proof turbine will operate at CNOOC’s Wenchang oil & gas complex in depths of 120 metres and 136km from shore, said Mingyang.

China – already the world-leader in fixed-bottom offshore wind – last year trialed a floater in 30-metre water depths.