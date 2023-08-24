China’s exports of onshore wind turbine equipment to the US have plunged this decade from $619m to $98m, as President Joe Biden’s administration pursues policies to develop supply chains at home and component sourcing from other Asian countries and Europe, according to new figures from the Department of Energy (DoE).

In 2022, the latest year for which data is available, China supplied mainly blades and hubs equivalent to 6% of US imports of those items, down from 19% in 2020 when it was the top foreign source.