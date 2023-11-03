China has deployed what’s claimed to be the world’s first integrated floating wind, solar and fish farming system.

Chinese developer Longyuan and turbine-maker Shanghai Electric launched the debut system off Nanri Island in Fujian Province.

The floating unit consists of a three-column semi-submersible platform, 4MW Shanghai Electric wind turbine, PV modules and a hexagonal caged zone within the platform’s central area for aquaculture.

“The pioneering convergence of wind power, photovoltaics, and aquaculture presents a new horizon for the industry,” claimed a statement from the project partners.

The importance of aquaculture in Chinese and other Asian coastal economies has made its integration into burgeoning offshore wind developments there a key focus for the industry.

Another major Chinese wind player, Mingyang Smart Energy, said earlier this year it plans to deploy a foundation and net cage system by the end of 2023.