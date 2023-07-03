Partners EDF Renewables and Deep Wind Offshore said they will use an innovative floating turbine design backed by oil supermajor Chevron if they are picked to build a pioneering wind farm off Norway.

The EDF-Deep Wind team named Moreld Ocean Wind as preferred foundation supplier for their proposed project as part of the Norwegian government’s Utsira Nord floating wind tender.

The partners said the Ocergy floater offered by Moreld is “an innovative steel three column construction that ensures good stability, fast assembly, and low weight”.

Recharge reported in 2021 how Chevron had joined Norwegian marine industrial group Moreld in backing US-based Ocergy, which was founded by a team of floating wind specialists who formerly worked on the pioneering WindFloat design for Principle Power.

Knut Vassbotn, CEO of Deep Wind Offshore, said: “Moreld Ocean Wind’s solution is the most cost effective and sustainable of those we considered. It also represents the Norwegian way of doing things, with Moreld providing technology, engineering, procurement, and construction.

“This cooperation aligns with our goal on maximising local content, which is crucial not only to achieve social acceptance in the first offshore wind projects, but also to be able to upscale the industry to deliver further projects to reach the 30GW [by 2040 offshore wind] target [set by the Norwegian government]. Both parties in the consortium are fully aligned on this matter”.

Utsira Nord aims to tender off 1.5GW of acreage for three 500MW floating wind projects, a process that alongside a parallel same-sized first phase in the southern North Sea likely to go to fixed-bottom developments marks Norway’s first major offshore wind foray.

The winners of Utsira Nord are due to be named late this year after a qualitative selection process.

Recharge’s Norwegian sister-title Europower last week revealed that increasing doubts over costs at Utsira Nord are adding to political pressure over the level of subsidies that will be needed.