The US in the second quarter connected 1.1GW of onshore wind capacity to electric grids, a 45% decline from a year earlier as project developers grappled with multiple challenges including component procurement, higher costs, and regulatory delays, according to a new report by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Total additions were at the lowest level since 152MW in second quarter 2018, while those in the first half slumped to 2.87GW versus 4.78GW a year earlier.

The US installed 8.91GW