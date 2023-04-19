Rapidly growing demand for wind power driven by Russia’s war on Ukraine as well as the climate emergency at a time when manufacturers are in financial trouble poses a challenge to the industry's supply chain that may be “too large to handle,” says a report by analyst group Rystad Energy.

Entitled The State of the European Wind Energy Supply Chain’, the report produced in cooperation with WindEurope analyses what it would take for the European wind sector to support ambitious capacity targets towards 2030.