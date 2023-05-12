A Scottish judge has thrown out a £400m ($500m) claim of foul play brought by global offshore wind giant Ocean Winds against a rival bidder in the record-breaking ScotWind seabed leasing round.

Ocean Winds subsidiary Moray Offshore Renewable Power (MORP) alleged BlueFloat Energy made “grossly exaggerated, false and misleading” claims over the level of experience of it and its employees in the floating wind sector, so by unlawful means distorting the decision of seabed landlord Crown Estate Scotland when it awarded a consortium BlueFloat was part of a 500MW lease option in the 2021/22 contest that included technical proficiency among its selection criteria.