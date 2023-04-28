Orsted launched an investigation after a cargo ship hit one of the turbines at its Gode Wind 1 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The turbine has been taken out of service for inspection following the incident but there were no injuries, said Orsted.

The Danish group said: “Further investigations have already been launched. The cargo ship itself did not directly contact maritime surveillance, but Orsted's in-house control centre has documented the incident.”

The maritime police said the vessel was now in port but had no further details. The collision took place on 24 April.

The 332MW Gode Wind 1 was put into service in 2017 using Siemens Gamesa 6MW turbines at its site 33km off the German islands of Juist and Norderney.

Collisions between vessels and wind assets are rare but not unknown as the industry deploys ever-increasing volumes of turbines in the seas off Europe.

In 2022 an out-of-control cargo ship hit a substation foundation at the construction site for one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms, Hollandse Kust South in the Dutch North Sea.